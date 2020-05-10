Chittagong Port Authority to refund import store rent paid in Apr 20-27

Importers who took delivery of their imported goods from the Chattogram sea port will be refunded the port store rent they paid between April 20-27.

The Chittagong Port Authority has already asked the importers to submit applications to avail the refund on the paid store rent.

The CPA also informed the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other trade bodies and relevant associations about the decision.

The importers will have to submit the original import invoice and valid bank details along with the refund application, the CPA officials said.

The CPA waived the store rent in several phases between April 4 and May 16 to ease container congestion through expediting container release from the country’s premier sea port.

But the period between April 20 and April 27 remained out of the purview of the exemption facility.

Many importers took release of their goods in the period by paying the store rent.

The CPA has now decided to refund the rent importers paid during the period to create a level playing field on the market.