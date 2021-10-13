12th parliament elections: Is a wrestling match a precondition to fair elections?

There is quite a buzz about the 12th parliament elections though there is still a bit more than two years to go before the elections are to be held. The commotion could perhaps be about forming the next election commission (EC). At the same time, we must keep in mind that the prime minister directed her party to prepare for the next general elections. Amid all this, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has also been holding a series of meetings. On the whole, the country is seeing some political activities after a long time.

The same question recurs after every five years, as to how the election commission would be formed. Article 118 (1) of the Constitution clearly states that the President will appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and not more than four Election Commissioners, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf.

Though the article talks about the President, as long as Article 48 (3) is in the Constitution, the President cannot take any initiative without the counsel of the prime minister, and that too is according to the constitution.