Barrister Mainul sent to jail in defamation case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent barrister Mainul Hosein to jail after scrapping his bail plea in a defamation case filed by journalist Masuda Bhatti, reports BSS.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as the adviser to former military-backed caretaker government surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail.

Bhatti filed the case against Mainul on 21 October 2018, as he called her a person of loose morals on a live television talk show as the journalist raised question on his suspicious political moves.

Barrister Mainul was arrested earlier regarding the incident and came out of jail after securing bail from the High Court.