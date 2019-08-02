10-year-old boy dies of dengue in Dhaka

A minor boy, suffering from dengue fever, died at the Mitford Hospital on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Sohrab, 10, a resident of Dhaka’s Keraniganj upazila.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman said the boy was hospitalised on Monday after he had been diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease.

He died around 10pm.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, 1,477 more dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country. Of these, 928 cases were reported in the capital alone. Two of them were suffering from dengue hemorrhagic or severe dengue.

This year, the viral disease has spread across the country with dengue cases reported from 61 out of 64 districts so far.

The government says 14 dengue patients have died between January and July, but the unofficial death count is much higher.