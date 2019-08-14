10 killed in road crashes in 4 districts

At least 10 people were killed and 24 others were injured in separate road accidents in Bogura, Natore, Sirajganj and Munshiganj districts since the day before Eid.

Of the deceased, three were killed in a road accident in Bogura, one was killed in Natore, four including a journalist and his wife were killed in two separate accidents in Sirajganj while two were killed in separate accidents in Munshiganj, our Bogura, Natore, Pabna and Munshiganj correspondents report.

In Bogura, three persons were killed and 20 others injured as two buses collided head-on in Shahjahanpur upazila this noon.

The deceased included the drivers of the two buses and one passenger Ranu Begum, 45, wife of Md Khairul Islam of Rangpur Sadar upazila, reports our Bogura correspondent quoting police.

A Rangpur-bound bus of Shyamoli Paribahan and a Dhaka-bound bus of Ahad Paribahan collided head-on at Aria Bazar area in the upazila around 1:45pm, leaving the three persons dead on the spot and 20 others injured, said Kajal Nandi, a sub-inspector of Kundarhat Highway Police Outpost, quoting locals.

On information, police and fire service officials went to the spot and rescued the injured and recovered the bodies of the deceased, the SI said.

The injured were taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital for treatment, the police official also said, adding that several of them were in critical condition.

In Natore, a pickup-van of police crashed with a private car, leaving the driver of the car dead and three police officials injured this morning.

The incident took place on Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Boraigram upazila of Natore around 8:00am, reports our Natore correspondent quoting Dilip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Boraigram Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Shahjahan Ali, 50, of Munshiganj.

Additional Superintendent of Boraigram Circle Harun-Or-Rashid, his bodyguard Ibrahim Hossain, and pickup-van driver Mobarok Hossain were injured in the accident and are being treated at Natore Sadar Hospital, the OC added.

In Sirajganj, Rafikul Islam, 50, a reporter of a Bogura-based newspaper, and his wife Morsheda Khatun, 45, were killed when a bus hit their three-wheeler on Sirajganj-Bogura highway in Raiganj upazila of the district on Sunday morning, said Panchanand Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Raiganj Police Station.

The driver of the three-wheeler was also injured in the accident, the OC said, adding that police seized the bus and detained its driver and helper from the spot.

In another incident, two motorcycle riders – Mithun Kumar, 32, and Saidur Rahman, 35, — were killed as a speedy bus hit them on Eid day (Monday) at Chandaikona area of the upazila around 7:00pm, the OC also said.

Police seized the bus but its driver and helper managed to flee, he added.

In Munshiganj, an elderly man, Abu Taher, 70, was killed after a car ran him over on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Gazaria upazila on Monday afternoon, said Sergeant Jatin Bhakta of Bhaber Char Highway Police Outpost, adding that the car fled the scene immediately after the accident.

At the same spot, a woman, Rezia Begum, 45, was ran over by a bus of Tisha Paribahan around 7:45pm on Monday and was left dead on the spot, the police official said.

Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee, he added.