1 killed, 30 hurt in AL factional clash

Within three weeks of the killing of journalist Muzakkir during the factional clash of ruling Awami League in Basurhat of Companiganj in Noakhali, an activist of Bangladesh Chhatra League was killed yesterday during another clash between the same groups.

At least 30 people were injured, including an officer-in-charge of a police station and five of his colleagues.

Twelve of the injured sustained gunshot wounds.

The clash erupted between the supporters of Basurhat municipality Mayor Quader Mirza, brother of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, and Companiganj upazila unit Awami League Organising Secretary Mizanur Rahman Badal at Basurhat Bazar around 6:00pm.

The Noakhali administration imposed section 144 in Basurhat for 18 hours from 6:00am today, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Companiganj Ziaul Haque Mir.

The clash sparked yesterday evening when allegedly Quader Mirza’s supporters attacked a rally organised by Badal’s supporters to protest an attack on Khizir Hayat Khan, former president of Companiganj upazila AL, reportedly by Mirza’s men the day before.

Both groups chased each other and threw brick chunks, exploded crude bombs, and fired shots for over two hours, witnesses said.

Alauddin, 22, son of Mominul Haque of Charkali village in Char Fakira union, was killed.

Resident doctor Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Aziz at Noakhali General Hospital said Alauddin was dead on arrival.

He was shot and stabbed.

The doctor said 12 were taken to his hospital with gunshot wounds.

The condition of an injured was so severe that he was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

AL leaders said deceased Alauddin was a Chhatra League activist but both groups claimed him to be their man.

Talking to reporters, Companiganj AL Organising Secretary Badal alleged that the clash ensued as followers of Quader Mirza attacked their rally at Maksuda Girls High School.

Badal was the chief guest of the programme.

Contacted, Quader Mirza said he did not know who attacked the rally. He denied his and his men’s involvement.

Rabiul Haque, inspector (investigation) of Companiganj Police Station said the OC of the police station and five other cops were injured trying to calm the feuding factions.

A team of Rab-11 and additional policemen had to go to the spot to bring the situation under control, said Md Alamgir Hossain, superintendent of Noakhali police.

On February 19, journalist Borhan Uddin Muzakkir, 30, was shot in Companiganj upazila during a clash between the two groups.

Both groups used firearms and police had to open fire to bring the situation under control.

Muzakkir died a day later at DMCH.

Quader Mirza has been making comments against corruption and misdeeds committed by AL men in Noakhali and Feni for the last two months. On multiple occasions, he even came down heavily on government officials for their alleged involvement with corrupt politicians.

On February 18, Quader Mirza and his followers enforced a half-day shutdown in Companiganj upazila, demanding the transfer of some government officials and punishment of some party men for “their involvement in corruption”.

Local AL leaders claim that supporters of Quader Mirza took away all the furniture from the party office and later padlocked it.