ন্যাশনাল সিকিউরিটি কাউন্সিলের দক্ষিণ এশিয়া বিষয়ক সিনিয়র ডিরেক্টর আইলিন লাউবাখার

From the American Embassy Facebook page 13 January 2023

The National Security Council’s Senior Director for South Asia Eileen Laubacher and other NSC representatives recently visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. They met with Rohingya refugees, officials from UN organizations, NGOs, and local government and visited key facilities to observe the Rohingya response effort. The NSC Senior Director and delegation also met with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Defense & Security Affairs Advisor Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and other Government of Bangladesh officials. They also participated in a roundtable with the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and met with civil society leaders to discuss the current state of human rights, governance, and security in Bangladesh. This visit underscored the United States’ continued commitment to strengthening the U.S.-Bangladesh bilateral relationship.#USBDPartnership