Three teachers of Dhaka University (DU) have been demoted on a charge of plagiarism in their research papers. The decision was taken at a DU Syndicate meeting on Thursday, said its member Prof Dr Hasanuzzaman.

The action was taken against Associate Professor Samia Rahman of the Mass Communication and Journalism department, Assistant Professor Muhammad Omor Faruq of Islamic History and Culture department Assistant Professor Syed Mahfujul Haque Marjan of the Criminology department. Dr Hasanuzzaman said Samia Rahman has been demoted to the assistant professor while the two others to lecturers. The Ph.D. degree of Omor Faruq has also been cancelled for the forgery, he said.